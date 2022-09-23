Matt Rhule Responds to Dan Orlovsky's Analysis on the Panthers 'Giving Away Plays'

On Thursday, Dan Orlovsky called out the Panthers' offensive coaching staff and gave a detailed breakdown of how they were "giving away" their plays on a segment of NFL Live.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule explained why he disagrees with that analysis during Friday's press conference.

"Yeah, I saw Dan's thing. I've been around long enough I've seen enough coaches get on there and say, 'every time they do this, it's going to be this' and it's wrong. I disagree with it. For us, when we put Christian at depth we are kind of getting into a run set. From that, we either run it, we zone read it, we RPO it, we run it to the left, we run it to the same side zone. Our biggest pass play was from that backfield set that we play actioned off of it. So if you tell me that if we line up in a formation and we run it, we throw it, we play action it, it's pretty balanced. So, if you say that they knew whether we were running or passing I would say, well, how come we ran for 146 yards and 6.3 yards per carry? I thought you guys asked the right questions. The real question to me was why didn't you guys run it more? To me, I believe in constraint theory of play-calling. Like if something is working, you should do it enough to not work because you're doing more other things."

