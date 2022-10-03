Matt Rhule Responds to Questions About Job Security, College Openings

With Sunday's loss to Arizona, the Carolina Panthers fell to 1-3 on the season and 11-26 overall in two-plus seasons under head coach Matt Rhule.

The most alarming stat is that the Panthers are 1-26 in his tenure when the opposing team scores more than 17 points, including 24 consecutive losses in that scenario. Considering the NFL average sits between 22-23 points per game over the last two seasons, there aren't many opportunities for this team to win games.

Ahead of last week's matchup with the New Orleans Saints, a report surfaced from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that team owner David Tepper would "remain patient" with Rhule. Should the Panthers fail to dig out of this hole, Tepper's patience will wear thin, as any owner would.

"Nah, he didn't talk to me about that. He talked to me about beating the Saints and then this week, it was just kind of - this week. I'm not going to talk a lot about my conversations with Dave, but he wants to win just like everybody else wants to win. He's a really good owner and good man and I'm going to keep doing the best I can for him," Rhule said in response to a question regarding his job security. "I usually talk to Dave [Tepper] on Mondays in the afternoon and then on Tuesdays. I haven't had anything with that."

Rhule's name has also been mentioned for a few of the college job openings, most notably, Nebraska. When asked if any of those schools have reached out to him about their job, he quickly shot it down.

"I'm not going to talk about that. I'm the Carolina Panthers' head coach. That's it."

