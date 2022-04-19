McAdoo Tabs Darnold QB1, the QB That 'Intrigued' Him to Carolina

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position in Carolina, but new OC Ben McAdoo likes what he sees in Sam Darnold.

Ben McAdoo is fired up about his new job being the new offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers. So much so that he accidentally got ahead of himself when asked about who the starting quarterback will be.

“Sam [Darnold] is our starting quarterback, yes. I’ll let Coach Rhule obviously have a say over that but the way it is in our building right now, Sam is our starting quarterback."

It only took a few more questions for McAdoo to realize that he just prematurely named Darnold QB1 and cleared that up when asked how he's grown since his day as the head coach of the New York Giants.

"During my time away, I spent a lot of time watching tape, talking to people who can help me. And one of the things I've been working on is being better talking to you people. So, announcing the starting quarterback, I just put my foot in the mouth. That's wasn't something I shouldn't have said."

Obviously, McAdoo is aware that the team will be adding competition to the room and that by the time training camp arrives, Darnold may or may not even be on the roster. As he stated, right now, he's the guy. And actually, believe it or not, Darnold being on the roster played a factor in McAdoo ultimately accepting the job.

“Sam was one of the things, one of the people that intrigued me to the job to be honest with you. I do think Sam has some magic in his game. He’s got some athleticism to him. I’m excited to work with Sam. He’s shown flashes of being a good player in this league and hopefully we can get that to show up more consistently.”

When it comes to draft night, McAdoo will take a bit of a backseat but will certainly share his input which Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer will carefully listen to considering how good of an eye he has for talent, particularly at the quarterback position.

“I’m a team guy first, so whatever is best for the football team," McAdoo said. "Whether it’s offense, defense, whatever the case may be, trading back, I’m good with it all as long as it helps the team.”

There may not be a clear No. 1 guy in this year's class at quarterback but that doesn't mean McAdoo and the Panthers don't like the talent and potential of some of the top prospects. Much has been made about Kenny Pickett as the best quarterback in the draft as he has been deemed "the most pro ready," but to McAdoo, readiness isn't necessarily as important as you would think.

“I’m a big swing for the fences kind of guy, so just because you’re ready doesn’t mean you’re going to be the best. Ready does factor in some scenarios. I think experience obviously helps, the more games that you play helps. Experiences in what type of systems you played in may help some guys over others. At the end of the day, you have to pick a player that you’re going to be happy with at that position hopefully for the next decade. Readiness plays a part but is not everything.”

