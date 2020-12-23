McCaffrey, Burns Likely Out for Week 16 Matchup vs Washington

The Panthers could be without their top two players this Sunday.

Wednesday afternoon, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he sees running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and defensive end Brian Burns (knee) being doubtful for this week's game vs the Washington Football Team.

"He worked today. We're not yet there," Rhule said on McCaffrey. "Maybe he can get there by Sunday but I really think he needs to practice. He didn't practice today, we put him in the doubtful category."

"Brian is more and more and more likely out, which is a shame. He's had a really good year for us, he's played really well. He was a difference-maker for us yet again the other night. But I would call him out as of right now."



Rhule also said that he isn't going to rule out the possibility of either one playing, but didn't seem overly optimistic about their chances. With just two games left in the regular season, we may not see McCaffrey or Burns until the 2021 season.

Burns has had an incredible season this year racking up 56 tackles, eight sacks, seven tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, and three forced fumbles. If Burns is unable to go, and that looks to be the case, Rhule says that Marquis Haynes Sr. will slide into his spot at defensive end.

Carolina and Washington will kickoff this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.

