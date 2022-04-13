Mel Kiper Has Panthers Taking a QB in Latest Mock Draft

The plan at quarterback for the Panthers in 2022 remains unclear and will likely remain so heading into this month's draft.

Sam Darnold is under contract through the 2022 season due to the team picking up his fifth-year option but it seems obvious the front office has no confidence in him being the long-term solution. After falling short in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and reportedly showing interest in Russell Wilson prior to being traded to Denver, the Panthers are running thin on replacement options for Darnold.

The top QBs in free agency have all signed, leaving the Panthers with the draft, Darnold, or a possible return of Cam Newton. Carolina could also stand to make an upgrade at left tackle and there are some really good ones in this year's class. Doing so would mean Brady Christensen would kick inside to left guard which the team is completely comfortable with.

In his latest mock draft on ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr. has the Panthers passing on a left tackle and selecting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

Doesn't Carolina coach Matt Rhule have to take a swing on a quarterback here? The Panthers don't have second- or third-round picks. Rhule will enter the season on the hot seat, and this is his chance to buy some time with a high-ceiling rookie signal-caller. Willis is going to make some mistakes, but he will be fun to watch. He might nail a perfect deep ball to Robby Anderson and then throw a pick in the red zone on the next play. But he's going to keep getting better with more time, and Carolina does have some skill position talent to help him.

