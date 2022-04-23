Skip to main content

Mel Kiper Says Quarterback is the Pick for Carolina

Kiper has the Panthers taking a quarterback at No. 6.

Next week, the Carolina Panthers will have a very big decision to make in regards to the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Do they take a chance on one of the quarterbacks in this class? Or do they solidify the left tackle spot - a position that has been a constant revolving door for the past eight seasons?

In Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft on ESPN, he has the Panthers rolling the dice on Liberty quarterback, Malik Willis. 

"Unless the Panthers trade down here, they won't have any picks on the second day of the draft. This is their chance to get a quarterback. Willis is more talented than Kenny Pickett."

If the Panthers do go quarterback, Willis is the only way they can go, in my opinion. He has the most upside, the highest ceiling, and the most untapped potential. If he develops correctly, he has the intangibles to be a future star in this league. Kenny Pickett might be the safe pick, but I'm not so sure that he will even be better than Willis two years from now, let alone by the end of their rookie contracts. 

During his time at Liberty, Willis threw for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. 

