Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Fangio earned his first head coaching job in the league in 2019 with the Denver Broncos but was fired after compiling a 19-30 over three seasons. He is currently a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fangio's first defensive coordinator job was actually with the Panthers back in 1995, becoming the first DC in franchise history under head coach Dom Capers - the same team Reich quarterbacked for three games. He has led nine defensive units to top-ten finishes in total defense, eight top-ten finishes in scoring defense, seven top-ten finishes in takeaways, and ten top-ten finishes in pass defense.

