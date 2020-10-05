Monday Morning Thoughts: Are the Panthers....Contenders?

One word that almost nobody expected to use when talking about the Carolina Panthers in 2020 is the word contenders.

I know, I know, pump the brakes. I'm not saying the Panthers are going to be in the thick of the NFC South race in December just yet, but it's hard to deny the progress they have made in the past two weeks without running back Christian McCaffrey. Two wins over the Chargers and Cardinals now have the Panthers back to .500 with a 2-2 record and are tied for 2nd in the division with the New Orleans Saints.

Despite the Panthers winning their last two games, I'm not quite ready to deem them a contender, yet. There's still a lot of work to go and they have just begun a brutal seven game stretch, but are off to a 1-0 start. Here is the remaining six games of this daunted middle part of the schedule:

at Falcons (1-3)

vs Bears (3-1)

at Saints (2-2)

vs Falcons (1-3)

at Chiefs (3-0)

vs Buccaneers (3-1)

As good as things may appear at the moment, it can get ugly and get ugly quick. With that said, Carolina has the ability to steal away a couple of these games and if they can come out of these six games at 3-3 or better, you have to give them a chance.

How can they accomplish that feat?

For me, it all starts with the defense. Phil Snow's group has played phenomenal over the past two weeks, but can it continue? Will the youth of the defense be exposed when going up against these high-powered offenses? I'm not saying that they have to play lights out week to week, but they can't afford to give up explosive play after explosive play because of missed assignments, lack of communication and so on. Getting Eli Apple back should help some, but Rasul Douglas and Donte Jackson need to continue to play like they have for this secondary to be successful. The defensive line has been hit or miss, but when they've been good, they've been really good. Right now, consistency is the issue on defense. If they are able to iron out the kinks, they can 100% play themselves into being a contender in the division.

Offensively, it'll be about keeping your head above water while Christian McCaffrey is out. So far, the Panthers' offense hasn't had much of a drop off and has held their own. Mike Davis isn't Christian McCaffrey by any means, but he has done everything the Panthers have asked of him and maybe a little more. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has managed the offense well and seems really comfortable in Joe Brady's offense, but bigger challenges await. The Panthers haven't had to outscore anyone yet to win a game, but that will almost certainly be the case more than once over the next month or so.

Although I'm not ready to put Carolina in the conversation just yet, ask me this question again and four weeks and I'll almost certainly have the final answer for you.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_