Monday Morning Thoughts: Carolina Found Its Identity

A couple of weeks ago, all the Panthers' coaching staff talked about was committing to the run game and needing to do so to become a more efficient offense. They got to Sunday and failed to follow through with their promise to run the ball and it resulted in a 25-3 beatdown at the hand of the then 1-5 New York Giants.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule continued to reiterate the team's need to run the football this past week. This time, it worked. The Panthers ran the ball 47 times in the 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Rhule stated previously that 33 or 34 would be a good mark to reach but the way they were running the ball down Atlanta's throat, they just kept at it - the Falcons had no answer for it.

For the first time this season, the offensive line played really well collectively in both pass protection and in the run game. They were dominating their one on ones consistently which is something that I didn't think I'd ever say this season. On top of the efficient run game, QB Sam Darnold played much better because of the offensive line. His stat line of 13/24 for 129 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions looks very similar to last week's 16/25 for 112 yards and one pick performance but he didn't make any terrible decisions and threw some really good balls down the field. The Falcons registered three QB hits on him but were unable to bring him down for a sack. Darnold protected that no sack stat a few times himself by scrambling out of the pocket at the right time and picking up yardage with his feet. He ran the ball eight times for 66 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Three of those carries were QB sneaks that all resulted in first downs.

Playing this kind of football is what it is going to take for Carolina to win enough games to make the postseason. It could also help when Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) does return because the Panthers now have three legit backs to go alongside him - Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman, and Ameer Abdullah. To run the ball upwards of 40 times a game seems impossible to do with one or two backs but when there are four reliable options, it can be done consistently. Now, obviously, each game will be different and there will be games where Darnold may have to throw it 40 times to win but this is the offense that Matt Rhule has been trying to instill for the past year and a half; a physical, tough, blue-collar group that wins games in the trenches.

With Darnold's status unknown moving forward (concussion), the Panthers will have to emphasize the run game even more. P.J. Walker will have to throw the ball here and there to keep defenses off balance but they will want to limit those opportunities as much as possible.

