Monday Morning Thoughts: End of an Era?

Following Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, much of the Carolina Panthers fanbase voiced their displeasure with head coach Matt Rhule. Actually, they even did so during the game by starting a "Fire Rhule" chant. I get the frustration but at some point and time, folks need to realize that this team is exactly what the record says they are.

This is a 5-10 team with a ton of young talent, no offensive line, no quarterback, and has four starters out for the year (Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, Christian McCaffrey, Matt Paradis). Young teams don't typically have success right away, it's a process. This is exactly why Rhule brought up Jay-Z and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in his postgame press conference. Sure, you can make fun of it all you want but the man does have a point. When you lose guys like Luke Kuechly, James Bradberry, Greg Olsen, and essentially the entire defense, you aren't going to see results overnight. Was it Rhule's decision to move on from some of those guys when he got here? Yes, but did he really have much of a choice? It was an aging team that was progressively getting worse. To have success and sustain it over a long period of time, you have to get younger. When you get younger, there will be bumps and bruises along the way.

The best example I can bring up is Kliff Kingsbury and Zac Taylor. Through the first two years on the job with the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury had a 13-18-1 record. This year, year three, he has them at 10-5 and in the playoffs. As for Zac Taylor, things were even worse for him. He was 6-25-1 through his first two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and now, has them in first place of the AFC North with a 9-6 record - also in year three. Do you know what also relates to this? Matt Rhule's track record. At both Temple and Baylor, year three was the year where he not only turned the program around but had them competing for a conference title. This is why I have reserved judgement for the most part on Rhule. It's just simply too early. He fixed the defense in two years, so now that side of the ball is in a much better place, where do you think he will place his focus on now? The offense, you say? Ding. Ding. Ding.

Let's face it, Rhule knows the offense is a mess and for him to continue to have a job with the Carolina Panthers, he must find an answer at quarterback. Building an offensive line is also just as important, if not more important. Luckily for Rhule, the 2022 NFL Draft class is loaded with elite offensive tackles. Assuming the Panthers lose the final two games of the season, Carolina will be in a terrific position to snag the left tackle this franchise has long needed.

The quarterback position is a tricky one. Is Deshaun Watson going to emerge as an option again? Should the Panthers consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or Jordan Love? Or how about bringing back Cam Newton and drafting a quarterback? The Panthers can go in a number of different directions but is the right option available this offseason? Probably not which is why I believe it will be the offensive line that gets addressed first.

For those that are curious about Cam's future, I do not see him returning. The reason I say that is because in order for Newton to return, a lot has to take place. First, they have to get Darnold off the books and that's not a guarantee to happen. I highly doubt Newton will come back to the organization without having the starting job locked up. I mean, he's said many times before that he doesn't believe there are 32 quarterbacks better than him. To me, that means he wants to be somewhere where he can start and being in Carolina doesn't assure him that with Darnold still around. If Darnold is traded or released (ouch) then it's very likely that another veteran quarterback will enter the fold. The only way I see Cam back in the black and blue is if the Panthers decide to take a quarterback in the draft. Even then, who is to say they don't let the rookie and Sam Darnold battle it out? Darnold is under contract for $18 million next year and if no one expresses interest in him, then it would be better to have him on the roster than to pay him that large amount of money to sit on the couch.

Cam Newton has brought a lot to the city of Charlotte throughout his career and has done a lot for this franchise. Although it may not be the ending Newton or Panther fans want, Sunday was likely the final time we'll see SuperCam in uniform in the Queen City. In Sunday's postgame press conference, Newton reflected on his time with the team and his time in the NFL but stated that he was not retiring.

"When it goes without saying, you know the humanistic side of this football game,

football has been good to me. I was able to walk away unscathed, but I don’t want

to sound like I am retiring but, it has some great memories. As you think about, as you move forward it takes more than one guy, it takes more than one talent, it takes more than a couple of guys, it takes unanimously everybody under center - what their role is and what you have to do. When I look at my situation, was it ideal? I’m talking big picture, I’m talking over the years, not today, I’m just talking. Was it ideal? No, but I think the thing that I can pride myself on is being able to say I never blinked, I never bitched, I never complained, I never pointed the figure, I never wanted it any easier than what it is. Man, we play this game as alpha males, as lions going against each other. One lion taking over another safari or whatever and you will be damned so to speak. So, it takes guys to really understand their role and their responsibility in being able to execute it every play. So on the sideline, I had a moment where you look back over the years and guys who taught you, the Steve Smiths, Jordan Gross, Ryan Kalil, Michael Ohers, Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechlys, Josh Norman for what it’s worth, Charles Johnson, Julius Peppers, KK Short, and they understood what 'Keep Pounding' meant. Was it ideal? No. Was it something that you know you had to just succumb to the philosophy at times? Yeah, but the team got the glory. Nobody looked for somebody else to make a play, they just went out there and upheld their end of the bargain and did it. You know, I say that in all confidence knowing that I don’t know what the future holds but I’m just so let down because the City of Charlotte has been good to me. You know when I first got here, there was a lot of uncertainty how long I would be here and this second go around is just unfortunate because you put so much work into trying to find ways to win, trying to find ways to win, you know building relationships along the way; and when it doesn’t happen, like right now, you feel empty, you feel like, damn are you good enough? My message to the offense before the game was it’s about you equating to me. It’s about me. And that may sound individualistic, but when you really think about it, it’s about us and how our outlook is and before you can get to us you have to hold yourself accountable and that’s why it’s about you being me. So when I’m up here speaking at you guys, I’m not going to complain about getting into a rhythm, I’m not going to complain about what this person didn’t do, what that person didn’t do. I’m going to be a man and I’m going to take responsibility because I know if I just keep doing what I am supposed to do, in the long run it will pay off. I take pride in saying that I was able to be a part of probably

the best season to date that this city has ever seen and I wasn’t a part of the 2-14 team, but its not pretty. So, the level of appreciation that I have for Mecklenburg County and its connecting counties and cities around, it hit a little different. I don’t necessarily know what the future holds but I’m going to look that lion eyeball to eyeball, you know as Kobe once said, and I’m not going to blink. I take pride in my performance, I take pride in knowing that you can’t bully me, I’m as alpha as they come. So, when you take pride in certain things, your preparation is a certain type of way, the way you practice is a certain type of way, the way you play in hopes is a certain type of way, but you still need other guys to do that. And that’s the frustrating part, it’s just like, you know you got guys in that locker room that you can win with and for me you got coaches in there that you can win with, they’ve won, but being able to sustain it, week in and week out, day in and day out, hour by hour, that’s what I always question myself in being able to do that."

The Panthers head to New Orleans next Sunday for a matchup with the Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.