Monday Morning Thoughts: Is There Still a Future for Will Grier in Carolina?

Schuyler Callihan

All season long it has been a rotating door at the backup quarterback spot for the Carolina Panthers between Will Grier and P.J. Walker. From week to week, there would be no true idea as to who the backup to Teddy Bridgewater was going to be until gameday when the Panthers would release the inactives list.

When Bridgewater went down with a MCL sprain a week ago in the loss to Tampa Bay, it seemed like it would be the perfect time to insert Will Grier and see what you have in him. Maybe, just maybe, Rhule foreshadowed the decision to start Walker earlier in the week when he told the media the following about Grier.

"He's practiced really well and prepared really well. We could go the whole year not getting Will in the game and I would know exactly what we have with him because I see it day in and day out. I have no doubt about what he can do. He just has to go out and do it when the time comes. But I want to make sure I say it again, I think Will has a fantastic future and if he plays this week I have no doubt that he can play well and help us win."

Don't get me wrong, I think P.J. Walker played well on Sunday despite the two interceptions, but I don't necessarily understand the logic of not playing Grier. I get he wasn't drafted by Rhule, but he is a third round pick regardless. Walker played for Rhule at Temple and was very successful help in guiding the Owls to back-to-back 10-win seasons. Rhule knows what Walker can do in a game because he's seen it with his own eyes. However, there is still a big question as to whether or not Grier has a future with the Panthers. 

You can look at his 27/44 stat line including zero touchdowns and four interceptions from a year ago and say he's just not a good NFL quarterback, but why write off a player after he's only played 1.5 games? Do you know how many quarterbacks absolutely stunk it up in their first two games or their entire rookie season for that matter and still got a chance? There's a boatload of them, even some of the greats had awful rookie campaigns. 

I'm not saying Will Grier is Peyton Manning, but there hasn't been enough of a sample size to say that Grier can't cut it as a NFL quarterback.

To me, the real question is: Does Carolina view him purely as a backup or as a potential starter down the line? If Teddy Bridgewater continues to play at the level he is playing, I don't see where there is a path for Grier to ever takeover as the team's starter. If there's no path for him to start, I'm not so sure that he will remain a Panther beyond his rookie contract which expires in 2022.

