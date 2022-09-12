Monday Morning Thoughts: It's One Game

The Carolina Panthers dropped the season opener to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in heartbreaking fashion as rookie kicker Cade York demolished a 58-yard field goal through the uprights with eight seconds remaining on the game clock.

Sure, the Panthers played a miserable first half but they battled back in the second half and nearly won the game. I understand the frustration from the fan base with the slow start and ultimately losing the game, but you have to keep in mind that Baker Mayfield is still getting acclimated with this offense and those who are playing in it, as evident with the multiple botched exchanges between he and center Pat Elflein.

The offensive line had the tough task of blocking Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, arguably the top pass-rushing duo in the NFL. Clowney was a factor early on putting pressure on Mayfield and getting his hands on two passes at the line of scrimmage. Garrett found his rhythm in the second half and recorded back-to-back sacks allowed by rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

Defensively, it was a nightmare for Carolina. They could not slow down the one-two punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The thing is, many teams are going to have that same problem, especially with how well-coached Cleveland's offensive line is. Carolina will not see a better backfield tandem the rest of the year. From what I saw, gap discipline and overplaying angles were a big factor in the team's tackling struggles. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow talked about those two specific things leading up to the game.

"There's a way to tackle," Snow said. "You've got to bring your feet and hips, keep your eyes up. The angles to the football are important because he'll break down the angles if you don't run good angles. We've just got to run good angles, bring our feet, and grab, and tackle in numbers. You're not going to tackle these backs with one guy. You've got to come in numbers."

As a team, the Browns rushed for 217 yards on 39 attempts, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Most teams strive to hit four yards per carry, so anything higher than that is just icing on the cake. Coming into the game, the Browns knew that if they could run the ball at will, they could limit the responsibility for Jacoby Brissett. All he had to do was not lose them the game by making bad decisions and forcing balls into tight windows. He did exactly what they needed him to do - manage the game.

At the end of the day, losing to the Browns is not the end of the world regardless of who was at quarterback for Cleveland. Baker Mayfield echoed a similar sentiment in his postgame press conference.

"Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games. The Super Bowl is not until February and this is the beginning of September. A lot of anticipation, we are going to flush this, we are going to learn from it and we are going to get better from it."

He's right. This is just one game and we have to remind ourselves that he's only been in the organization for two months. As he continues to learn the offense and his teammates, the guys around him and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo will continue to learn him. The offense isn't going to look like what we saw in the first half. What they put together in the second half is promising by scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter when the offense absolutely needed to answer. As the game grew older, you saw Mayfield really start to settle in and get into a groove. Should there be any concern with Mayfield as the starting quarterback? No. He's only going to improve as he grows more comfortable in the offense.

What I will say, though, is the Panthers must put this one behind them and bounce back with a win next Sunday in New York. The schedule is about to really ramp up with games against the Saints, Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, and Buccaneers, meaning Week 2 is a must-win type of game.

I've seen a lot of "fire Matt Rhule" comments already popping back up and as I've stated numerous times, if the Panthers fail to improve this season, yes, he should be gone. That said, we're one game into this. There's a lot of football left to be played. Let's quiet that chatter for the time being. Despite the slow start, I saw a much-improved team on Sunday. If they can put a full game together, watch out.

