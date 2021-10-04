Monday Morning Thoughts: Panthers Have Nothing to Be Ashamed Of

After holding a 14-13 lead at the half, the Carolina Panthers had a disastrous 3rd quarter. Dallas scored 23 unanswered points before Carolina finally got things settled down and made it a one-score game with roughly four minutes to go.

I know folks are frustrated with the loss, I get it. But this team could have easily laid down when they were trailing 36-14 in the fourth quarter. Instead, they battled all the way to the final play of the game which was a good sign to see. For the first time this season, the Panthers hit some adversity. They had never trailed in a game entering this week, it was their first game without Christian McCaffrey and Jaycee Horn, turned the ball over twice in the 2nd half, yet still had a chance late in the fourth quarter. When things got tough, they answered the bell. A game like this, even though it resulted in a loss, is what leads me to believe this young team can handle the ups and downs of a 17-game season, giving them a chance to make the postseason. I mean, let's be honest, if you would tell Matt Rhule he'd be 3-1 through the first four games of the season, he would take it.

As far as the game goes, I had three main takeaways.

Sam Darnold is a gamer

Yes, I know. He had two picks. The first one was a bad throw. He climbed the pocket and threw the ball well behind Robby Anderson. The 2nd pick was just a really good play by Trevon Diggs jumping the route. There's a reason he's recorded an interception in each of his last nine games. He's a true talent. Despite throwing two picks, Darnold played really well. He could have imploded after the 2nd interception but he did all he could to bring the team back to within reach. I'm sure the fan base is still split on viewing him as the Panthers' QB1 but through the first four weeks, he's been impressive.

O-line is a mess

Just imagine how much better Darnold would be if the offensive line could protect. They did a poor job against the blitz and it showed as the Cowboys got to him 11 times, including five sacks. If the line continues to struggle this much, Darnold could be in danger of getting injured. I was never sold on Cameron Erving at left tackle but now I have question marks about Dennis Daley at left guard and John Miller at right guard. Heck, even Matt Paradis got overpowered on a few snaps. If I'm GM Scott Fitterer, I'm spending a lot of money this offseason on retooling that unit up front.

Don't worry about the defense

The Panthers had the No. 1 defense in the league entering Sunday but the Cowboys pretty much did whatever they wanted to do and did it with ease. As a team, Dallas rushed for 245 yards, averaging 7.2 yards a pop. As bad as they looked, I'm not concerned with the defense moving forward. After all, the Cowboys do own one of the league's most potent offenses. Very few teams, if any, are going to have much success trying to slow them down. I expect the Panthers' defense of the first three weeks to resurface next week against Philadelphia.

