Monday Morning Thoughts: Phil Snow Has Defense Surpassing Expectations

Once again, the Carolina defense showed up to play and really helped carry the team to victory. The unit finished the day allowing 108 yards on the ground and forced Washington head coach Ron Rivera to bench starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins after going 14-28 for 154 yards and two picks.

The one area that really stood out was the Panthers’ pass rush. As a team, the Panthers combined for eight QB hits and three sacks and had both Haskins and backup QB Taylor Heinicke running outside the pocket.

Generating pressure was something the Panthers really struggled at earlier this season, but the last few weeks have been much different. Just in the past five games, Carolina has registered 16 sacks and 38 QB hits. Having rookie Yetur Gross-Matos finally healthy has helped this pass rush be more productive alongside Brian Burns, Efe Obada, and Marquis Haynes Sr.

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, the indication seemed to be that Carolina was going to be able to move the ball offensively and was going to have to out-score teams to win games due to a young and thin defensive unit. Surprisingly enough, it’s actually been the defense that has not only carried the Panthers to victory on multiple occasions but has kept them in games they lost as well. Go back to last week against Green Bay for example. The Packers are up 21-3 early and Carolina forced five straight punts to allow their offense to climb back into the game.

Has this defense played exceptionally well? I don’t know if I’d go that far, but if we are talking purely based on the talent and depth that exists on that side of the ball, it’s hard to not be pleased. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow has done a terrific job with this young group and you can see the resiliency in this bunch even with any hopes of making the playoffs well in the rearview mirror. They play hard every snap, they don’t show fatigue, and they rarely get beat on the same mistake twice in one game. Now, they may have some troubles against a certain run package, but it’s usually different guys that are out of position or missing their assignment. This is why this defense gets stronger as the game goes on because they make adjustments and don’t let the same mistake bite them twice.

When you look at this group, the results have been shocking, to say the least. They’ve been without Kawann Short and Stephen Weatherly upfront, very thin at linebacker, and have primarily used just two corners. We knew coming into the season that depth was going to be an issue, but luckily for Carolina their young guys have stepped up and played well. You can start to see the future of the defense formulating with Gross-Matos, Burns, and Derrick Brown on the line, and Jeremy Chinn in the back end. Those four guys in particular, plus LB Shaq Thompson, are going to be building blocks for Phil Snow. If they are able to build around those four-five guys, this defense has the ability to turn into a top 10 unit in the league in just a couple of years.

You can point to certain stats and where Carolina ranks in several defensive categories but it’s not going to show the progress that this team has made since the season opener vs Las Vegas. Phil Snow won’t get much recognition this season because of the Panthers having a losing record and not being an upper-echelon defense, but he has done a remarkable job of getting this much production out of his guys, The future is certainly bright for not only the Carolina Panthers, but Phil Snow as well.

