Monday Morning Thoughts: Teddy Bridgewater is Not the Problem

Often times, when teams fall into an extended losing skid and start piling up losses, the blame is usually placed on the quarterback. That, however, should not be the narrative when talking about the 2020 Carolina Panthers.

Teddy Bridgewater has played extremely well at times and to be quite honest, has exceeded expectations for his first year being back in a starting role. He's completing over 70% of his passes and is at the top of the league in completion percentage. Does he fear defenses the same way Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Kyler Murray do? No, but he can carve defenses up if he is given enough time to go through his progressions.

I understand the frustration with the organization and how they parted ways with Cam Newton. I agree, they went about it the wrong way but it is what it is and you can't let that interfere with your evaluation of Teddy Bridgewater.

The fact of the matter is, this team needs a whole hell of a lot to become competitive and upgrading the quarterback position should not be a top priority. The offensive line has been a big problem all season long and aside from right tackle Taylor Moton, I don't know if anyone's job is safe for the future. Game after game, Bridgewater is under duress and has to evade pressure and when you don't have a back like Christian McCaffrey to turn around and hand it off to, it almost forces you to be a pass heavy attack even with Mike Davis playing well in McCaffrey's place. The offensive line is something the Panthers need to address this offseason, whether it be in free agency or in the draft, they need to do something to upgrade their pass protection.

Flipping over to the other side of the ball, well yeah, it's just a jumbled mess. Outside of a few bright spots like LB Shaq Thompson, DE Brian Burns and rookies Derrick Brown and Jeremy Chinn, there's not much to be excited about. That side of the ball has been decimated with injuries, but even when the majority of the starting lineup is healthy, it's still a lackluster defense. Carolina has absolutely no pass rush, poor linebacking play, and a very thin secondary which is why you are seeing some of these poor results.

When you look at the team's losses, the offense put up 30 points vs Las Vegas, 24 vs a tough New Orleans defense (only 25 minutes in T.O.P.), and 31 against Kansas City. Sure, the offense had a chance to win the game at the end of each of those three games, but what about the poor play of the defense throughout the entirety of those games? I understand wanting to talk about the unsuccessful final drives of the games, but there were three and a half other quarters of football in those games where the defense just couldn't get off the field.

I don't think that you can see how Bridgewater has played compared to the offensive line and all three levels of the defense and think that an upgrade a quarterback will ultimately do the trick. Let's not forget, just a year ago Bridgewater went 5-0 with the Saints when Brees was out because he had a talented roster around him. He had protection, he had a defense and it resulted in him winning games. Drafting a quarterback high or signing one in free agency this offseason would not move the needle for this team. If Carolina can pour some emphasis into the o-line and the defense this offseason, you're going to get a much better product. If you draft a quarterback high, what does it accomplish? You're still going to have to fix those glaring issues and using a first round pick on a position that doesn't need addressed would be a waste of a pick.

Unless he just absolutely starts stinking it up for a lack of a better term, Teddy Bridgewater is going to be the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers - and that's not a bad thing.

