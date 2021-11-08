Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Have a Major Problem

I'm sure I'm not breaking news to anyone reading this but the Panthers are doomed for a bad second half of the season. So bad that they could end up with a top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, possibly higher. The one reason why? Sam Darnold.

Look, I know the blame can't be placed on one man's shoulders but it's hard not to when the ball is constantly being put in bad spots, ultimately resulting in turnovers or punts. Through the first three weeks of the season, Darnold looked like he was well on his way to rectifying his career in Carolina. He took care of the football, made good decisions, and had really good timing. Since the moment Christian McCaffrey went down in Houston, he hasn't looked the same since; even this Sunday with McCaffrey back in the lineup.

I've said it for weeks and I'll continue to say it. It's not that Sam doesn't have the ability to get the job done. There are no questions about his skill set. He has a strong arm, can move around in the pocket, and be a real threat with his legs if needed. The issues lie within his head. He seems to have a major lack of confidence which causes him to second guess himself. He admitted in the postgame press conference that on the pick-six, he wanted to be sure that the linebacker was coming at him before throwing the ball. The hesitation led to a bad ball to a wide-open Ian Thomas that was thrown over his head and behind him.

The interception in the end zone was just as bad. Not only was the decision bad to make that throw but then to underthrow that ball made it an easy interception for JC Jackson. That ball needed to be thrown to the back pylon to where only DJ Moore could have a chance to make a play on it. One of the plays that won't be remembered as much as the interceptions was the swatted pass at the line of scrimmage by Christian Barmore prior to Darnold's second interception. The majority of the time when a ball is knocked down at the line, it's because the offensive lineman didn't keep his man down. On this particular play, Darnold climbed up in the pocket but right into Barmore. The moment he started to climb, that ball had no chance to be completed.

With the trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, the Panthers are stuck with Darnold and P.J. Walker through the rest of the season. What makes matters worse is this is not a very strong quarterback draft class. Even if Carolina picks in the top 10, I don't know if there is one quarterback there that they would be chomping at the bit to have. Liberty's Malik Willis, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, and North Carolina's Sam Howell could be of interest but I'm not sold on any of them developing into a franchise quarterback.

If the lawsuits against Deshaun Watson get dropped or if he is proven innocent, the Panthers need to give serious consideration to trading for him. At this point, giving up three first round picks to get the quarterback situation right would be well worth it. The Panthers have swung and missed on two quarterbacks in two years. This team already has the pieces to be successful and is arguably a quarterback away from being a legit contender in the NFC. The defense is one of the best units in the league, Christian McCaffrey is one of the top backs in the league (when healthy), and you have two playmakers at wide receiver in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. Yes, I know Robby Anderson hasn't been very productive this season but solving the hole at quarterback could be what is needed to get Anderson back to where he was in 2020.

I don't have the answer as to who the future signal-caller for the Panthers should be, but I do know that Sam Darnold isn't it.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.