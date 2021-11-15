Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Have Risen from the Dead

After starting out the season 3-0, the Carolina Panthers completely fell off the table losing five of its next six games, largely in part to an inept offensive attack.

In the past four games, Sam Darnold notched one total touchdown. Two of those four games combined, the Panthers mustered up a grand total of nine points which all came off the leg of Zane Gonzalez (losses to New York, New England). Call it a coincidence, happenstance, ironic, or just facts, this team needed Cam Newton. Not only does he still hold value as a quarterback but the energy that he brings to the sideline, the locker room, practice, in meetings, is something this team desperately needed. All three phases of the game played with more energy and effort than they have all season long and in my opinion, that has everything to do with Cam being back.

As Matt Rhule continued to reiterate during the past month-plus, they're still in the hunt for the playoffs. When you have a defense that is considered one of the top units in the league, you're always going to have a chance to win. On Sunday evening, the Panthers dominated the then 8-1 Arizona Cardinals from the opening kick, winning by a score of 34-10. Newton provided a jolt to the offense immediately scoring on each of his first two snaps; a 2-yard rushing TD, and a 2-yard passing TD to Robby Anderson gave Carolina a quick 14-0 lead.

I understand the Cardinals didn't have their top guns such as QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins, and DE J.J. Watt, but does it really matter? The Panthers still had to go up against one of the better defenses in the league and they found success with the two-QB system of P.J. Walker and Cam Newton. Plus, as we inch closer to the four-game gauntlet that the Panthers have to run through at the end of the season, every win matters. No one is going to look back and say, well, the Cardinals were without this guy and this guy. At the end of the day, each win improves their chances of clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Aside from the improved quarterback play, the one thing that really stood out was the offensive line. I was a little confused watching them because I haven't seen that level of physicality from that group all year long. They parted the sea for Christian McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard in the running game and kept both quarterbacks upright. The line finished the night allowing zero sacks and just three quarterback hits. When you get that type of production from your offensive line, you become a tough team to beat.

As many of you probably already know, I've never been very high on P.J. Walker. However, when a player proves me wrong, I'll eat my words. Walker played fantastic on Sunday. He had the one bad throw to Terrace Marshall Jr. that resulted in a pick but outside of that, he did everything the coaching staff needed him to do. What should be the plan moving forward? Well, to be honest, if Walker can continue to move the offense with his arm, it might not be a bad idea to keep the two-quarterback system alive. It's going to take some time for Newton to have a firm grasp of the entire offense and play a full game under center. It could happen this week against Washington, but I don't see it happening. The two-quarterback system may not be ideal but if it's working, why change it? If anything, it will give defensive coordinators headaches trying to prepare for what the Panthers are going to do offensively.

If you look at the Panthers' remaining schedule, these next three games are not only winnable but Carolina needs these three games to have a chance. Washington, Miami, and Atlanta have a combined record of 10-18. After that, they get the Bills, Saints, and Buccaneers (twice). The combined record of those three teams? 17-10. They will likely have to get to nine wins to make the playoffs which means that will almost certainly have to win one of those last four games. With Cam Newton on the roster, anything is possible. Regardless if he starts or continues to split the duties with P.J. Walker, the Panthers are in a much better place than where they were just last Wednesday.

