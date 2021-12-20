Monday Morning Thoughts: Time to Make Some Changes

The hype around Cam Newton's return to the Carolina Panthers is starting ware off as the team is 0-4 with him under center. The 32-year-old quarterback has now lost 12 consecutive starts with the Panthers and with the playoffs officially out of reach, Carolina needs to turn to P.J. Walker.

Do I believe Walker is the future of this team? Not really. I mean, I think we've seen a large enough sample size to know that's not the case. However, I've been wrong many times before. Obviously, Newton handcuffs what they can do in the passing game which makes them completely one-dimensional. The arm strength just isn't there anymore and the lack of explosive plays stem from not being able to push the ball down the field. I can't blame Newton for Carolina's loss to Buffalo but he had a part in it just like several others did. The fact of the matter is his best football is behind him. Carolina hoped to milk out the last ounce of good football he potentially had left in him but it didn't work.

Although the final was 31-14, it was a much closer game than the score indicated. Had kicker Zane Gonzalez not gone down in pregame warmups, they would have had six more points added on to their total. Now, they wouldn't have went for two on either touchdown but it would have been a 24-20 game in the fourth quarter had he been available. Folks want to continue to blame coaching and I get it. Some of it is and I won't disagree with that but in some instances it comes down to a lack of execution as well. For example, the 4th & 1 zone read where Newton decided to throw out to Robby Anderson. Everyone is bashing Matt Rhule for "throwing Newton under the bus" for saying he shouldn't have thrown it. He was asked what supposed to happen on that play and he answered the question. That's not throwing anyone under the bus, it's being brutally honest. Rhule doesn't sugarcoat anything. If you ask what happened or who was supposed to do what on a certain play, he's not going to dance around it. It's not like Rhule has some personal vendetta against Cam. He has been very critical of Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker as well in his press conferences calling some of their decisions "unacceptable".

But this isn't just about the quarterback position, it's at several other spots including the offensive line. Cam Erving, Pat Elflein, and John Miller have had really poor seasons. Erving is on contract through 2022, Elflein through 2023, and Miller will become a free agent this offseason. If anything, the coaching staff needs to plug in Deonte Brown or Brady Christensen in at right guard so they can get a true idea in terms of what they have in one of those young rooks. Second round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. hasn't had a catch since week six. That can't happen. I don't know if it poor scheme, usage, or Marshall just not developing but that is a mind-boggling stat. He has to see more targets in the final three weeks of the season so you know whether or not you need to go get a No. 3 receiver in the offseason.

If the season ended today, the Panthers would hold claim to the No. 7 overall pick in the draft. There's a legitimate chance that Carolina will lose out and could finish with a top five pick. I know we're all about competitiveness and trying to win games but now that they playoffs are out of the picture, I'd rather see what these other guys who have seen limited reps can do.

I'm still forming my opinion on this coaching regime and as I've mentioned the last few weeks, I would still give Rhule another year to figure it out but if the struggles carry over into 2022, he won't be able to keep his job.

