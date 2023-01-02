Monday Morning Thoughts: Wilks Is the Guy

Winning in the NFL isn't easy. It's even more difficult when you don't begin the season as the head coach and are asked to take over the team after a disappointing 1-4 start. Sometimes players don't want to buy into the vision of the interim head coach and could also view the situation as the season already being over with when the team not only fires its head coach but trades away two starters, including the best player on the roster.

For this locker room though, packing it in was never part of the mindset and it won't be on display in Week 18 either in what is essentially a meaningless football game in New Orleans. It won't be meaningless to Steve Wilks or the locker room. This is an opportunity to not only finish the season strong but to sweep a division rival, something they haven't done since 2017.

Falling short of the playoffs is heartbreaking for everyone involved. But then again, no one really expected this team to even be in the position it was in entering Week 17 - win out and you're in. This team has fought through so much adversity and never allowed it to get in the way, whatever it may be - one of Wilks' favorite mantras. Whether it be a trade, a quarterback change, an assistant coach being fired or taking another job, or playing in the coldest home game in franchise history, they kept pounding. And for a team that has lacked an identity for the better part of the last three years, isn't that the kind of coach you want leading your organization? You know, one that knows EXACTLY what it means to "Keep Pounding" - the team's slogan coined by the late great Sam Mills? Makes sense to me.

Is it the sexy hire? No, it's not. But sometimes trying to make that splash hire can come back to bite you in the behind. Just ask David Tepper.

It's not going to be as easy as removing the interim tag because due to NFL rules a team with a head coaching vacancy is required to interview at least two external minority candidates. So this means others will come in and have talks with Tepper, some of which could be categorized as an "offensive guru" or innovator and that could intrigue the owner to go in a different direction. As appealing as those candidates might be, Tepper has to realize that it doesn't matter how much of a wizard you are on the whiteboard if you don't have a vision for the franchise that's going to work. Eric Bieniemy and Byron Leftwich are two names that will draw some interest from teams around the league, perhaps even the Panthers. I'm not saying they or anyone else wouldn't work here but you've got a guy in Steve Wilks who already has command of the locker room, has developed players, and has done a whole hell of a lot with not much to work with.

Just ask the young leaders on this team. They'll tell you. They want Wilks.

I know some will say, yeah, but they also said they wanted Rhule to stay the week before he was fired.

Trust me, it's different.

What else are they supposed to say? They aren't going to draw attention to themselves and say, 'yeah, we want him gone'. This is a guy auditioning for the job and has clear support from every single player in that locker room. When you have everyone bought into what you're selling, you're going to see results. Shaq Thompson talked about this last week. I'm not so sure you would have that same level of buy-in with a new head coach, especially if that coach has a completely different philosophy and way of doing things.

Don't make this any harder than it needs to be, Mr. Tepper. Steve Wilks is your guy.

