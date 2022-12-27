Is there more help on the way? Probably not, but it's good to see the energy back in Carolina.

Carolina needed to add to its secondary after receiving news that starting cornerback Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist during the team's blowout win over Detroit this past Saturday. So, what'd they do? They decided to bring back a member of the 2015 Super Bowl team, Josh Norman.

At 35 years old, Norman doesn't have that much left in the tank but he has enough to help Carolina down the stretch to potentially win the NFC South and clinch a spot in the playoffs.

As surprising as the move was, other former Panthers are wanting to get in on the action as well. Former safety Tre Boston took to Twitter to express his "interest" in returning to the organization.

Just a few hours later, one of the greatest Panthers of all time, WR Steve Smith Sr., wanted in on it too.

Boston served two stints with the Panthers (2014-16, 2019-20). Following the 2020 season, he and the Panthers agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal but was released after the first year of that contract. Boston hasn't seen the field since, but at age 30, it's certainly a possibility that he could return to action.

As for Steve Smith Sr., well, I'll just say this, it's very unlikely a 43-year-old receiver makes his return to football having been retired six years. That said, it would be pretty neat to see Steve go out there and pull down a couple of receptions to help Carolina get back to the postseason.

