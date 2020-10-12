SI.com
AllPanthers
NBC Sports Has the Carolina Panthers Picking in Back Half of 2021 Draft

Schuyler Callihan

Once Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney made the decision to release quarterback Cam Newton and start things over from scratch, it seemed as if the team was going to be right in the thick of things for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, five weeks into the season, the Panthers find themselves in the thick of the NFC South division race, sitting at 3-2 and on a three-game winning streak.

There is still a lot of football left to be played and the Panthers have a brutal month of October to navigate through, but it doesn't appear that they will be participating in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, but instead vying for a playoff spot.

Recently, NBC Sports released their latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft in which they have the Panthers selecting at No. 17 and taking Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little (6'7", 320 lbs). 

Although the line has played great these past two weeks, there is a lot of uncertainty moving forward. Both offensive tackles Rusell Okung and Taylor Moton are in the final year of their contracts and there's no telling if they will be with the team beyond the 2020 season. Okung is a terrific leader who brings a lot of experience to the table and would be a perfect role model and mentor to a potential first round pick at tackle. I have a feeling Moton may carry a bit of a hefty price tag and if the Panthers feel like they can get a solid tackle in the draft and keep Okung, they could let Moton walk. With that said, I would think Carolina would like to keep both tackles and potentially draft an interior lineman to help strengthen the inside of the line. 

We are still a long ways away from the 2021 draft, but if you are hoping the Panthers take a quarterback in the first round, you'll likely find yourself disappointed. Teddy Bridgewater is someone that Matt Rhule and the front office believe in and it's easy to see why.

