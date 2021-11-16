Next Three Games Could Decide the Panthers' Playoff Fate

Through ten weeks of the NFL season, the Carolina Panthers sit third in the NFC South division with a 5-5 record. Losses earlier this season to Philadelphia and Minnesota could come back to haunt this team later in the year when the schedule becomes really daunting.

Prior to the Panthers' win in Arizona, it felt like this team was trending in the right direction. Yes, Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins didn't play for the Cardinals but those guys have no impact on the Cardinal defense which gave up 34 points to a quarterback tandem of P.J. Walker and Cam Newton. Arizona ranked 4th in total defense (321.0 yards/game) and 3rd in scoring defense (17.2 points/game) prior to Sunday's matchup. This is what gives Panthers fans hope that reaching the playoffs is still in the realm of possibility.



Cam Newton will be receiving "most of the first-team reps this week" in preparation for Washington, but P.J. Walker may be included in the game plan moving forward if Newton struggles as the full-time starter. If the season were to end today, the Panthers would hold the 7th and final spot of the playoffs in the NFC.

Here is the current playoff picture:

1. Packers 8-2

2. Cardinals 8-2

3. Cowboys 7-2

4. Buccaneers 6-3

5. Rams 6-3

6. Saints 5-4

7. Panthers 5-5

On the bubble: Vikings 4-5, 49ers 4-5, Falcons 4-5, Eagles 4-6, Washington 3-6

The remainder of Carolina's schedule is really split into two, in my opinion. You have the first half which are very winnable games (vs Washington, at Miami, vs Atlanta), then the four-game gauntlet (at Buffalo, vs Tampa Bay, at New Orleans, at Tampa Bay). For the Panthers to have a serious shot at making the playoffs, they really need to win each of these next three games. If they don't, it won't completely knock them out of the conversation but it will certainly make the path more challenging.

Even if Cam Newton and the offense go through some growing pains, the defense should be able to carry them the next three weeks. Washington, Miami, and Atlanta don't have explosive offenses that will give Carolina problems. These next three games are going to be critical for the offense to learn and grow with Newton under center so that they're better prepared to handle the brutal four-game stretch to end the season.

The 9-win mark appears to be the magic number for the final spot in the NFC. Should Carolina handle business in the "easier" part of the remaining schedule, they in all likelihood would only have to win one of the final four games to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

