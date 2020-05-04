NFC South Draft Grades: Where Do the Panthers Stand?

The NFC South division could easily be considered the most challenging division in all of the NFL. If things weren't already tough, the Buccaneers added Tom Brady, the Falcons added Todd Gurley, and the Saints added Emmanuel Sanders.

There is an immense amount of talent in the division and last week, the draft only added to that talent. How did each team do in the draft? Where do they rank among each other? Take a look at my evaluations below!

Atlanta Falcons

RD 1, Pick 16: CB A.J. Terrell (Clemson)

RD 2, Pick 47: DL Marlon Davidson (Auburn)

RD 3, Pick 78: C Matt Hennessy (Temple)

RD 4, Pick 119: LB Mykal Walker (Fresno State)

RD 4, Pick 134: S Jaylinn Hawkins (Cal)

RD 7, Pick 228: P Sterling Hofrichter (Syracuse)

Analysis: The Falcons needed to add some depth to their defense and add a strong interior piece to the offensive line and they did exactly that. Davidson and Walker are two guys that will shine in this defense for years to come. Although a first rounder, Terrell has a lot of room to grow.

Grade: C+

Carolina Panthers

RD 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

RD 2, Pick 38: DL Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State)

RD 2, Pick 64: S Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois)

RD 4, Pick 113: CB Troy Pride Jr. (Notre Dame)

RD 5, Pick 152: S Kenny Robinson (West Virginia)

RD 6, Pick 184: DL Bravvion Roy (Baylor)

RD 7, Pick 221: CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (Florida International)

Analysis: The Panthers' clear emphasis was on the defensive side and rightfully so. They rebuilt their offense through free agency and attacked the defense through the draft. Games are won in the trenches and man, did the Panthers did a terrific job identifying talent and retooling their defensive front.

Grade: B

New Orleans Saints

RD 1, Pick 24: OL Cesar Ruiz (Michigan)

RD 3, Pick 74: LB Zack Baun (Wisconsin)

RD 3, Pick 105: TE Adam Trautman (Dayton)

RD 7, Pick 240: QB Tommy Stevens (Mississippi State)

Analysis: Despite only having four picks in the draft and an already loaded roster, the Saints did a terrific job filling the very few needs that they have. Trautman is the name to watch here. He will be one of the best draftees in this class, despite being a third rounder and being from the FCS level.

Grade: B-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RD 1, Pick 13: OL Tristan Wirfs (Iowa)

RD 2, Pick 45: S Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota)

RD 3, Pick 76: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (Vanderbilt)

RD 5, Pick 161: WR Tyler Johnson (Minnesota)

RD 6, Pick 194: DL Khalil Davis (Nebraska)

RD 7, Pick 241: LB Chapelle Russell (Temple)

RD 7, Pick 245: RB Raymond Calais (Louisiana-Lafayette)

Analysis: The rich get richer. Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball, mainly at the skill positions. Now, they get their bookend tackle in Tristan Wirfs - a guy that can be a starter for them for years to come. Two other names to watch are Winfield Jr. and Russell.

Grade: A-

Overall Draft Rankings:

Tampa Bay: 90

Carolina: 85

New Orleans: 83

Atlanta: 79

Who do you think had the best draft in the NFC South? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

