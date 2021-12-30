Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    NFC South Foe Claims Panthers QB Off Waivers

    The Panthers are officially down to three quarterbacks on the roster.
    Shortly after being let go by the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Matt Barkley was claimed off of waivers by the Atlanta Falcons. 

    Barkley was brought to Carolina after Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that would sideline him for five games. Ironically, the Panthers parted ways with him after Darnold played his first game since being activated this past Sunday, leaving the team with Darnold, Cam Newton, and P.J. Walker on the roster.

    Walker was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, shrinking the room to just two quarterbacks. The belief was that Carolina would bring Barkley back if he cleared waivers. Instead, they signed Jordan Ta'amu to the practice squad after the Falcons scooped Barkley up. 

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

