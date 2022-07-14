NFC South Offseason Report Card

With less than two weeks until the start of training camp, most teams are finished making big changes to their roster. Of the teams in the NFC South, who had the best offseason? Kyle Mosley and Schuyler Callihan break it down.

Kyle Mosley - New Orleans Saints

"If you look at everything that Mickey Loomis as well as Khai Harley were able to do to whittle down the $70 million in cap hell they were in and be able to get it below and sign players like Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu, and Jameis Winston. So if we look at what the New Orleans Saints have been able to do, they've gotten some playmakers on both sides of the ball but they also did it without cutting one player. So I have to say to the Saints, that was the best season offseason move could ever make."

Schuyler Callihan - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"Well, I think we can rule out Atlanta, right? I mean, they didn't do absolutely anything to help their case in 2022. But it's got to be Tampa Bay. I mean, just because of Tom Brady. I think that just in and of itself, is going to be more than enough for them to be able to keep them in the hunt, so I would have to say Tampa Bay. I do agree with Kyle. New Orleans had a lot of really good moves to not only stay under the salary cap but to bring in guys like Marcus Maye, Tyrann Mathieu, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave. They made a lot of really good moves. But I'll also say too, Carolina, they're not going to get the attention that the other two teams are like New Orleans and Tampa Bay but they had a sneaky good offseason improving that offense line that was just tremendously bad a year ago. And they also got Baker Mayfield, so they actually have a quarterback this year that at least gives them a chance to compete."

