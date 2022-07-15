NFC South Predictions: Standings, MVP + Rookie of the Year

Projected Standings

Tampa Bay 12-5

The moment Tom Brady retired, it felt like the NFC South was wide open. Unfortunately for Atlanta, Carolina, and New Orleans, that only lasted about a month or so. Not only did Brady come out of retirement but they also were able to re-sign Chris Godwin while also adding OL Shaq Mason, S Keanu Neal, WR Russell Gage, and DB Logan Ryan. This is Tampa's division to lose.

New Orleans 9-8

New Orleans put together a strong offseason but there are a ton of question marks that surround this team from Jameis Winston's and Michael Thomas's health to Alvin Kamara's off-the-field situation to replacing Terron Armstead to Dennis Allen taking over for Sean Payton. It's an extremely talented team but there are too many concerns for me to believe they will reach double-digit wins.

Carolina 8-9

GM Scott Fitterer placed an emphasis on improving the offensive line by adding Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman in free agency while drafting Ikem Ekwonu 6th overall. The team traded for Baker Mayfield recently but given the timing of the trade, it remains to be seen if he or Sam Darnold will take the first snap in Week 1 against Cleveland. It's an improved team but still not good enough to seriously compete in the NFC South.

Atlanta 4-13

The Falcons are going to struggle in 2022 and maybe even for the next two seasons. With Matt Ryan no longer leading the offense, it will be a challenge for Atlanta to score on its divisional rivals. You don't see it often, but this might be a year in which the Falcons get swept by the entire division.

Projected MVP - QB Tom Brady (Buccaneers)

Can it really be anyone else? I mean, until he retires it's hard to pick anyone other than the G.O.A.T. The other quarterbacks in the division aren't guaranteed to be the starter for the entire season, so that rules out that. Who knows if Alvin Kamara will be able to play and there's no telling if Michael Thomas and Christian McCaffrey will stay healthy. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore would be my second choice for the MVP of the NFC South but assuming this is actually Brady's last year, I can't see anyone topping him for best player in the division.

Projected Rookie of the Year - LT Ikem Ekwonu (Panthers)

The NFC South had several good draft picks this past spring from Chris Olave (Saints), Drake London (Falcons), and Logan Hall (Buccaneers) just to name a few. In my opinion, Ekwonu has the best opportunity to make the biggest impact. I know picking an offensive lineman isn't a "sexy" pick but we're going with the best player here and not picking who will have the best stats. Carolina's offensive line was horrendous a year ago, especially at the left tackle position. The Panthers have been searching for an answer at left tackle since the day Jordan Gross retired. Ekwonu looks the part and should be a key piece of the Panthers' future over the next ten or more years.

