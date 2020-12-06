NFC South Score Predictions: Week 13

With the Carolina Panthers on a bye week, we decided to still do some score predictions for this week's games in the NFC South. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers are off as well and the other two teams are playin each other. With that said, here are our picks for the Falcons vs Saints matchup:

Schuyler Callihan: Falcons 23, Saints 21

If you haven't noticed by now, I like to take chances. Don't get me wrong, Sean Payton has done a phenomenal job of finding ways to win without Drew Brees but I think that ends this week. The Falcons have been playing much better football under interim head coach Raheem Morris. As crazy as it may sound, they still believe they have a chance to make a run down the stretch and make the postseason. I don't have a lot of faith in Taysom Hill passing the football, so I have to give the edge to the Falcons here.

Bill Riccette: Saints 20, Falcons 16

Taysom Hill does his usual running around and probably scores another two rushing touchdowns and the Saints defense holds the Falcons O in check, even with Julio Jones possibly playing. Really fascinated to see if Kamara continues to be limited and if they keep feeding Murray as a result.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.