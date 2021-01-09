NFC Wild Card Predictions

The Carolina Panthers' season may be over but that doesn't mean the predictions stop there. We will continue to make score predictions for each round of the NFL playoffs all the way through the Super Bowl.

There are three NFC Wild Card games this year due to the expanded playoff, so let's take a look at each game and who we expect to come out on top.

Saturday

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

The status of Rams' quarterback Jared Goff could play a critical role in the outcome of this game. As of Friday evening, he is listed as questionable with a thumb injury. Last week, Goff was unable to play so the Rams threw out John Wolford for his first-ever NFL start in a must-win game to get them to the playoffs. Wolford got the job done going 22/38 for 231 yards and one interception. He also led the Rams in rushing with 56 yards on six carries.

Even if Goff is unable to go, I like the Rams to keep this game extremely close from start to finish. Yes, Seattle's defense has certainly improved from the beginning of the season, but they're vulnerable. Los Angeles has to keep control of the football for as long as possible and try to wear out Seattle defensively.

All that said, Russell Wilson and co. are just too good and will find a way to win a tightly contested ball game.

Seahawks 20, Rams 16.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Many people take a quick glance at this matchup and see Tampa Bay cruising right past the Football Team with ease. I don't see it. Anytime Tom Brady has faced a good pass rushing defense, he and the Buccaneers offense has struggled. Washington just might have the best front seven in the entire league, which does not bode well for Tampa.

There's no way Washington will win this game by outscoring the Bucs, so they're going to have to rely on their defense to string together stops and maybe force a couple of turnovers. Washington may slow him down, but they can't shut him down for an entire game.

Buccaneers 24, Football Team 13.

Sunday

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

The Bears had a tail of three seasons. They began the season 5-1, followed that up with six straight losses, and then ended the year winning three of four games to reach the postseason. Chicago's offense has been inconsistent all season long, but has finally got it together at the right time.

Mitch Trubisky is clearly the better-suited quarterback to run the Bears' offense, but man, New Orleans is just too good. The Saints have been one of the best defenses in the league this season and we all know about the weapons that Drew Brees has in his arsenal (Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders, etc.).

Chicago will be competitive at the beginning, but I see the Saints creating some separation in the 2nd half and moving onto the next round.

Saints 34, Bears 14

