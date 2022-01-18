NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Matchups, TV, Kickoff Time Set
Info for next weekend's playoff matchups has been revealed.
AFC Wild Card Round Results
Bengals 26, Raiders 19
Bills 47, Patriots 17
Chiefs 42, Steelers 21
NFC Wild Card Round Results
Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15
49ers 23, Cowboys 17
Rams 34, Cardinals 11
Divisional Round Matchups/Kickoff info
Sat.: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m. EST on CBS
Sat.: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. EST on FOX
Sunday
Sun.: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:05 p.m. EST on NBC
Sun.: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS
