NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Matchups, TV, Kickoff Time Set

Info for next weekend's playoff matchups has been revealed.

AFC Wild Card Round Results

Bengals 26, Raiders 19

Bills 47, Patriots 17

Chiefs 42, Steelers 21

NFC Wild Card Round Results

Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15

49ers 23, Cowboys 17

Rams 34, Cardinals 11

Divisional Round Matchups/Kickoff info

Sat.: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m. EST on CBS

Sat.: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. EST on FOX

Sunday

Sun.: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:05 p.m. EST on NBC

Sun.: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS

