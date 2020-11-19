Offensive Players to Watch: Detroit Lions

The young defense of the Carolina Panthers will have yet another big challenge this Sunday when they welcome in the Detroit Lions who have some extremely explosive playmakers. Let's take a look at some of those playmakers who will be helping out QB Matthew Stafford this weekend.

RB D'Andre Swift - 70 car, 331 yards, 4 TDs, 31 rec, 275 yards, 2 TDs

Through the first four weeks of the season, rookie running back D'Andre Swift hardly received any touches. As the season has went on, he's been getting more looks not only in the run game, but in the passing game as well. He's a dynamic, dual-threat back that can eat defenders up in the open space. More often than not, he's going to win the one-on-one battles with linebackers, so Carolina is going to have to swarm to him and contain him at the line of scrimmage so that he doesn't get to that second level and get into favorable matchups.

WR Kenny Golladay - 20 rec, 338 yards, 2 TDs (5 games)

The Lions have went the last two weeks without their best receiver Kenny Golladay, who has been recovering from a hip injury. He is expected to return back to action this week vs the Panthers and that does not bode well for this thin secondary. Panthers CB Donte Jackson (toe) is not expected to play this Sunday, so much of the responsibility will be placed on Rasul Douglas' shoulders. Golladay is Stafford's home run threat as he has averaged 16.8 yards per reception over his four year career. Carolina has done a good job of limiting explosive plays in the pass game by dropping as many as eight guys into coverage, but bringing more pressure will also help eliminate the threat of the deep ball to Golladay.

TE T.J. Hockensen - 36 rec, 373 yards, 5 TDs

Hockensen is slowly but surely becoming one of the best young tight ends in the NFL. He is much more reliable than he was a year ago, bumping his catch percentage up from 54% to 68% and rising. At times this season, the Panthers have had trouble matching up with tight ends. Rookie safety Jeremy Chinn has covered the tight end the most, but Detroit likes to use a lot of two tight end sets with Jesse James getting in the mix. Carolina is going to have their hands full in the middle of the field and will need guys like Tahir Whitehead to step up and make some plays.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.