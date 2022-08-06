Skip to main content

On the Prowl Ep. 3: Where Does Matt Rhule Stand?

Another episode of On the Prowl has been released.

On today's episode Matt and Ian discuss Matt Rhule's tenure thus far, and what is to come. How can he save his job in 2022? What has gone wrong thus far? Who could potentially replace Rhule? All that and more on today's episode!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18497766_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Quick Hits: Ekwonu Gets Heavy Reps at Left Tackle, Injury Updates, QB Plan + More

By Schuyler Callihan35 minutes ago
USATSI_16786143_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Marquis Haynes Sr. Carted Off Practice Field Following Injury

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_18768954_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Day 8 Recap

By Schuyler CallihanAug 5, 2022 3:32 PM EDT
USATSI_18497779_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Rhule Explains Decision to Waive Thomas Fletcher

By Schuyler CallihanAug 5, 2022 2:39 PM EDT
USATSI_18783809_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Marshall & Horn Sidelined, Chuba's Development, OL Mix + More

By Schuyler CallihanAug 5, 2022 2:05 PM EDT
USATSI_17464719_168388579_lowres (4)
GM Report

Panthers Add Another Cornerback to the Roster

By Schuyler CallihanAug 5, 2022 9:58 AM EDT
USATSI_16895320_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: S Kenny Robinson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 3:07 PM EDT
USATSI_18760368_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rashard Higgins Believes the Panthers Have 'Every Piece to the Puzzle'

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 2:45 PM EDT