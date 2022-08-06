On the Prowl Ep. 3: Where Does Matt Rhule Stand?

On today's episode Matt and Ian discuss Matt Rhule's tenure thus far, and what is to come. How can he save his job in 2022? What has gone wrong thus far? Who could potentially replace Rhule? All that and more on today's episode!

