One Team Eliminated from Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes

After meeting with four teams, Deshaun Watson is starting to narrow down his options. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns were notified Thursday morning that they are now "out of the running" to land Watson.

This means that regardless of where Watson lands, he will be in the NFC South division with his remaining options being the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons. For the past couple of days, the Saints have reportedly been the team that has stuck out the most but Atlanta has made a strong push as well. Watson has a previous relationship with team owner Arthur Blank and Atlanta is about only one hour from Watson's hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.

Watson is reportedly "incredibly torn" on his decision after going through solid presentations by each team, according to Pro Football Talk. A decision could come as early as Thursday afternoon/evening.

