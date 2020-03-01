Panther Maven Mock Draft 4.0

Round 1, Pick 7: OL Mekhi Becton (Louisville)

We have a change in the first round for the first time in our 2020 mock drafts. Although Isaiah Simmons is still someone the Panthers would love to have, I don’t see him still on the board at No. 7. He had a really solid week at the NFL Combine and if he can back it up during his pro day and have good interviews, he won’t be available for too long.

Last week: LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson).

Round 2, Pick 38: A.J. Terrell (Clemson)

Per a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Panthers cornerback James Bradberry is seeking a deal of $15 million or more per year. That’s an extremely steep asking price and Carolina is not in the position to make that kind of an investment with only $35 million in available cap space. Terrell didn’t fare well in the national championship game vs LSU, but was going up against the nation’s best receiver in Ja’Marr Chase. He has a lot of upside, but will need some to time to grow into a reliable NFL corner. There’s a lot to like here and the Panthers need to rebuild their secondary.

Last week: DL Raekwon Davis (Alabama).

Round 3, Pick 69 : TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

Moss will be having surgery on his ankle in a couple of weeks as we discovered at the NFL Combine. Despite the injury concern, Moss shouldn’t see much of a drop in his stock, if any. Ian Thomas is our projected starter at tight end, but I think the Panthers can get an upgrade here in round three. With Greg Olsen off to the Seahawks, it leaves behind a very thin tight ends group.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 4, Pick 103 : DE Alex Highsmith (Charlotte)

The Panthers are about to lose a slew of defensive lineman to free agency. Some want new scenary, some Carolina will let walk. Bruce Irvin, Gerald McCoy, Mario Addison and Dontari Poe are just a few that could wind up on a different roster. Highsmith is a guy many outside the scouting world don’t know about, but I can promise you one thing – this is a steal in the fourth round.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 5, Pick 134: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State)

Another hidden gem that can be found in the fifth round is the former Appalachian State linebacker. As a senior, Davis-Gaither recorded 101 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. The Panthers are desperate for help at linebacker and after not taking Isaiah Simmons in the first round, this is the next best fit after checking off other and much bigger needs.

Last week: CB Stanford Samuels III (Florida State)

Round 6, Pick 165: WR Austin Mack (Ohio State)

Panthers legendary wide receiver Steve Smith stated that D.J. Moore was not a No. 1 receiver and that the team needs to find someone that can fill that role of being the go to guy. Well, Mack won't be the go-to guy by any means, but will help add depth to the position - especially in the slot. He did't put up great numbers at Ohio State, but was buried on the depth chart behind some really good receivers during his four years in Columbus.

Last week: RB A.J. Dillon (Boston College)

Round 7, Pick 199: OL Zack Johnson (North Dakota State)

The Panthers need to continue to build the offensive line and a guy like Johnson in the seventh round would help out the team's depth and could prove that his value is worth much more than his draft stock.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

