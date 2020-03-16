Panther Maven Mock Draft 6.0

Round 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

Let's face it, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons would be the Panthers dream, but his stock rises day by day and he's very likely to go fourth overall to the Giants. Couple that with the Panthers's recent move to acquire left tackle Russell Okung and our pick changes back to defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

There's no doubt Brown is a solid player and will help fill a major need, but this is going off the thought that Simmons is already off of the board.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 2, Pick 38: S Grant Delpit (LSU)

The Panthers could potentially lose Tre Boston and Ross Cockrell this off-season in free agency and could look to fill that void with the talented safety from Baton Rouge.

Delpit's coverage skills could be viewed as an upgrade over what Carolina currently has, but the big knock on Delpit is his tackling ability. He missed 36 tackles over the last two seasons and could be what is holding him back from being a surefire first rounder.

Last week: OL Trey Adams (Washington).

Round 3, Pick 69: CB Damon Arnette (Ohio State)

The Panthers need to continue to rebuild their secondary and taking Delpit and Arnette in back-to-back rounds would be a really strong start. The only problem is, Arnette can go as early as the second round and may not be available in round three for Carolina. He had a big year for the Buckeyes finishing with 35 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception.

Last week: TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU).

Round 4, Pick 103: OL Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin)

Biadasz is rising up the draft boards and could even be taken in the second or third round, but if he falls, Carolina cannot afford to pass up on him. He's probably a little more NFL-ready then Ben Bredeson of Michigan and would be an immediate boost to the big fellas up front.

Last week: LB Evan Weaver (Cal).

Round 5, Pick 134: WR Isaiah Hodgins (Oregon State)

Carolina needs to add some depth to their receiving corps and although they won't likely get a "go-to" guy in the fifth round, they can still add some quality talent in the later rounds. Isaiah Hodgins is a big, long, lanky 6'4", 205-pound receiver that has great range and runs really clean, sharp routes. This would give the Panthers a much needed big target in the red zone.

Last week: LB Jonathan Greenard (Florida).

Round 6, Pick 165: LB Justin Strnad (Wake Forest)

This past year Strnad tore a bicep tendon in his right arm and had surgery completed in late October, but is expected to be fully healthy with a full recovery of three to four months. During his seven games, he registered 69 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Last week: OL Zach Shackelford (Texas).

Round 7, Pick 199: CB A.J. Green (Oklahoma State)

Green was overlooked throughout much of his career due to playing in the Big 12 conference (an offensive centric league). But make no mistake, Green can play at a high level and will be of great value in the seventh round. There are always a few defensive backs that end up playing way higher than their draft value and Green has the look of being one of them. He does a really good job of jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage and riding their hip down the field. He will be a guy the Panthers can groom and not throw right into the fire.

Last week: S Myles Dorn (North Carolina).