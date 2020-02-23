Panther Maven NFL Mock Draft 3.0

The 2020 NFL Draft is just around the corner and today, Panther Maven brings you our first, full seven-round mock draft for the Carolina Panthers.

Round 1, Pick 7: LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

If you look at all of the available mock drafts on the interwebs, you'll likely see the Panthers selecting defensive lineman Derrick Brown in the first round. Although Brown is a solid player and wouldn't be a bad choice, Simmons is too hard to pass up at No. 7. In 2019, Simmons had a monster season for the Tigers collecting 104 tackles, 8 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. Immediate impact? You better believe it.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 2, Pick 38: DL Raekwon Davis (Alabama)

With the Panthers passing on Derrick Brown in the first round, they still need to add to their defensive front. Davis has a big, and I mean very big frame at 6'7" 310-pounds, He is a run plugger that would be able to contribute right away as the Panthers are likely to lose Gerald McCoy to free agency.

Last week: OL Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin).

Round 3, Pick 69: TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

The Panthers now have a gap to fill since Greg Olsen has signed with the Seahawks. This past week, Carolina waived tight end Marcus Baugh, leaving only three tight ends on the roster - all of which are very inexperienced. Carolina may want to take a hard look at the big fella from Baton Rouge in Thaddeus Moss. He's a great run blocker and although Moss isn't fully developed as a receiver, he has a high ceiling that makes him appealing.

Last week: OL Ben Bredeson (Michigan).

Round 4, Pick 103: EDGE Alex Highsmith (Charlotte)

There's nothing like staying home and that's what Alex Highsmith will be able to do as I have him going to the Panthers in round for. Although it's not necessarily a position of need, they could use this pick on Highsmith incase they decide to not bring back Bruce Irvin or to have Irvin groom him along.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 5, Pick 134: CB Stanford Samuels III (Florida State)

There's no question that Carolina could use a little help in the secondary moving forward and with the uncertainty of James Bradberry returning, this is certainly a position of need. As a junior at Florida State, Samuels tallied 60 tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions. He's a solid cover guy, but has room to grow in man coverage. I don't think he's a lock-down guy, which is why he could fall to the fifth round.

Last week: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State)

Round 6, Pick 165: RB AJ Dillon (Boston College)

At some point, the Panthers need to take some of the load off of Christian McCaffrey and AJ Dillon could be the perfect guy to do it. The 6-foot, 240-pound back is a bruiser and can break through tackles with ease. Snagging a guy like Dillon in the later rounds would give Carolina a nice, versatile one-two punch with two different running styles. Dillon ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons at Boston College, amassing over 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns during his career.

Last week: QB Shea Patterson (Michigan)

Round 7, Pick 199: OL Zack Johnson (North Dakota State)

With their final pick of the draft, I have the Panthers going with offensive guard, Zack Johnson. Carolina needs massive improvement along the offensive line and although you won't expect an immediate impact out of a seventh round pick, Johnson can add depth - something the Panthers lack in.

Last week: RB James Robinson (Illinois State).

