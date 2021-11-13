Panthers Activate Two Players from IR

Saturday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that WR Brandon Zylstra and S Juston Burris have been activated from injured reserve.

Burris went down on the Thursday night game against the Houston Texans and was placed on injured reserve shortly after. In the three games he has appeared in this season for the Panthers, Burris has tallied 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and one interception.

As for Zylstra, he will be returning from a hamstring injury that he sustained in the loss to Minnesota a few weeks back. He remained in the game and according to head coach Matt Rhule, it was one of the gutsiest things he's seen considering how severe the injury was at the time. Zylstra has eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown on the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.