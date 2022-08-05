Panthers Add Another Cornerback to the Roster

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers waived long snapper Thomas Fletcher, who was selected in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. With J.J. Jansen still going strong at 36-years-old, there was no need for another long snapper on the roster and with the lack of depth currently at corner, the Panthers needed to create a roster spot.

Just a few hours later, the team agreed to a deal with corner Tae Hayes, who recently won a championship in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions. The Appalachian State product went undrafted in 2019 but latched on with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

Keith Taylor Jr. and recently signed Duke Dawson both missed Wednesday's practice and Jaycee Horn is still working his way up to full speed after dealing with some discomfort in his foot.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.