Skip to main content

Panthers Add Another Cornerback to the Roster

More depth added at cornerback.

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers waived long snapper Thomas Fletcher, who was selected in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. With J.J. Jansen still going strong at 36-years-old, there was no need for another long snapper on the roster and with the lack of depth currently at corner, the Panthers needed to create a roster spot.

Just a few hours later, the team agreed to a deal with corner Tae Hayes, who recently won a championship in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions. The Appalachian State product went undrafted in 2019 but latched on with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings. 

Keith Taylor Jr. and recently signed Duke Dawson both missed Wednesday's practice and Jaycee Horn is still working his way up to full speed after dealing with some discomfort in his foot.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16895320_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: S Kenny Robinson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_18760368_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rashard Higgins Believes the Panthers Have 'Every Piece to the Puzzle'

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres (3)
News

Panthers Waive Former 6th Round Pick

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_18753231_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule on Ikem Ekwonu: 'He's Got a Long Way to Go'

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_18783332_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Not Rushing to Add a Pass Rusher

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 4.42.24 PM
GM Report

Damien Wilson Answers Questions About Off-the-Field Situation

By Schuyler CallihanAug 3, 2022 4:46 PM EDT
USATSI_18782897_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Mini Scuffle, State of the Run Defense, CMC with a Day Off + More

By Schuyler CallihanAug 3, 2022 3:32 PM EDT
Panthers Video
GM Report

Panthers 'Not Close' to Making QB1 Decision

By Schuyler CallihanAug 3, 2022 6:53 AM EDT