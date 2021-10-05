October 5, 2021
Panthers Add Linebacker to Active Roster

Carolina made a roster move on Monday.
The Panthers have signed linebacker Kamal Martin off the practice squad and will be available for Sunday's game against Philadelphia. 

Martin was drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Packers coming out of Minnesota. As a rookie, Martin appeared in ten games and made six starts. He totaled 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one QB hit.

The Packers released Martin in late August and head coach Matt LeFleur said “He is a big, long, physical athlete that can really run, and he’s a great kid, great person. That was one of the tougher ones that we’ve had to make in our two years here."

As a corresponding move, the Panthers waived offensive lineman Michael Jordan, who the team claimed off waivers from Cincinnati earlier in the year. Jordan did not see any game action. 

This roster move will give Carolina much-needed depth at the linebacker position as Shaq Thompson is currently nursing a foot injury. An update on Thompson's status will be released tomorrow afternoon.

