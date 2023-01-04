Panthers Are 'Locked In' on Saints With Damar Hamlin on Their Mind

What happened Monday night in Cincinnati was a traumatic experience for the family of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals, and really, everyone in the game of football.

It was heartwrenching to watch unfold and now, players around the league are having a difficult time dealing with what they saw, and rightfully so.

"We had one player, Kenny Robinson, that's real close to him," said Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. "They were like brothers. So he's taking it pretty hard. Spent a lot of time with him this morning and wanted to send him home so he can be able to have time to be able to really process things. Constantly in contact with him along with the player development team.

"They've known each other since middle school," Wilks added. "They're in a group text every week. Him and another guy that they grew up with. He's real close to him. I wanted him to understand as well as anybody else in that locker room that we care about you beyond the game of football. As much time that he needs, he's going to take."

Having to get back to work just two days later is a very difficult thing to do. Panthers QB PJ Walker spoke to that Wednesday evening. “I was watching when it happened. It was unfortunate. You just hate to see it. I know I just sat there and thought about life in general. It will probably be in the back of my mind every time I take the field."

Life is a precious thing and Steve Wilks knows that. He knows that this is going to be a difficult time for his players to work through but is making sure that he does everything he can to support his guys through this, yet remained focused on finishing the season strong this Sunday in New Orleans.

"We talked about it again this morning. We had a prayer for him and his family before we started our walkthrough and we'll address it again in the team meeting. I wanted those guys to have a clear headspace and understand the magnitude of what happened and want those guys to feel comfortable about what we're doing.

"I think we had a good day of practice. I think our focus was there. Are they still probably thinking about it? Yes, but we were definitely locked in today."

Earlier in the week there was some speculation around the league as to whether or not the NFL would actually consider postponing or canceling this week's games. There doesn't appear to be any traction for anything to change with this week's schedule, so Wilks is operating as such.

"I have no call in that. That is a league call. But the one thing that we're going to do here is continue to proceed forward and I'm going to do everything I can to get these guys prepared. Most importantly, making sure they're mentally ready."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.