AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Panthers Big Board: A.J. Terrell Draft Profile

Schuyler Callihan

With the 2020 NFL Combine officially underway and the draft rapidly approaching, we continue to break down some of the college game's biggest stars that the Panthers may have their eye on.

Today, we take a look at Clemson defensive back, A.J. Terrell.

Carolina has some work to do in the secondary, regardless of how the James Bradberry situation plays out.  The Panthers also have three others with expired contracts in cornerbacks Ross Cockrell and Javien Elliott and safety Tre Boston. With a potentially depleted secondary, Terrell could be a nice plug and play second rounder.

Teams won't be drafting Terrell for his tackling prowess, but more so for his coverage skills. He has great footwork, plays with balance and rarely is found out of position. Zone coverage is an area that needs to be developed, but expect an NFL team to put him in man coverage fairly often. Most college corners struggle making the adjustment in the NFL in man coverage with the talent level of the receivers, but Terrell is someone who should be able to see a smooth transition. 

As a junior, Terrell finished the year with 34 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups. Most mock drafts have him going early-mid second round, but make no mistake - he has first round talent.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Possibilities for the Panthers First Round Pick

Who should the Panthers take with the seventh overall pick?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

Steve Smith Thinks D.J. Moore Isn't a No. 1 Receiver

Does Carolina need to add to its receiving corps?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

Potential Panthers Draft Target Required to Have Surgery

Unfortunate news today revealed at the NFL Combine

Schuyler Callihan

Panther Maven Mailbag: All Questions Welcome

Join the chat and ask any and all questions about the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

Vamala1

Should the Panthers Target Jalen Hurts?

Carolina could be searching for the future of the quarterback position

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: Cole Kmet Draft Profile

An inside look at the Notre Dame tight end

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Decline Team Option on Wide Receiver

The Carolina Panthers make a roster move

Schuyler Callihan

by

johnwallace1

Panthers Pick Up 2020 Option on Offensive Lineman Chris Reed

The Carolina Panthers bring back depth to the offensive line

Schuyler Callihan

Could Panthers Go Big With Andrew Thomas?

The Georgia offensive lineman may be a good fit in Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

Panther Maven Joins the Mac Attack on WFNZ 102.5 FM

Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated's Panther Maven discusses the Panthers on the "Mac Attack"

Schuyler Callihan