Panthers Big Board: A.J. Terrell Draft Profile

With the 2020 NFL Combine officially underway and the draft rapidly approaching, we continue to break down some of the college game's biggest stars that the Panthers may have their eye on.

Today, we take a look at Clemson defensive back, A.J. Terrell.

Carolina has some work to do in the secondary, regardless of how the James Bradberry situation plays out. The Panthers also have three others with expired contracts in cornerbacks Ross Cockrell and Javien Elliott and safety Tre Boston. With a potentially depleted secondary, Terrell could be a nice plug and play second rounder.

Teams won't be drafting Terrell for his tackling prowess, but more so for his coverage skills. He has great footwork, plays with balance and rarely is found out of position. Zone coverage is an area that needs to be developed, but expect an NFL team to put him in man coverage fairly often. Most college corners struggle making the adjustment in the NFL in man coverage with the talent level of the receivers, but Terrell is someone who should be able to see a smooth transition.

As a junior, Terrell finished the year with 34 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups. Most mock drafts have him going early-mid second round, but make no mistake - he has first round talent.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_