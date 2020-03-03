Panthers Big Board: Denzel Mims Draft Profile

With the 2020 NFL Combine now behind us and the draft just a couple of months away, we continue to break down some of the college game's biggest stars that the Panthers may have their eye on.

Today, we take a sneak peek at what Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims has to offer.

Heading into the 2020 season, the Panthers will be returning their top two receivers, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Beyond that, the cupboard is pretty bare. Panthers legendary receiver Steve Smith Sr. even called out D.J. Moore last week stating that he's not a No. 1 receiver and that the Panthers need to add a guy of that stature.

Is Denzel Mims that guy? Maybe.

Mims can absolutely fly and creates separation from the defensive back effortlessly. This past weekend at the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, which was the fifth fastest time at the combine and also ranked third among receivers.

He comes with great length at 6'3" and 205 lbs and arms that measure out to be 33 7/8" and 9 3/8" hands. Mims may not dominate in 50/50 balls, despite his physical prowess, but is an area of his game that looks promising.

Mims is widely regarded as a second round talent and if he's still available when the Panthers are on the clock, it may be hard for Matt Rhule to not pull the trigger and go select his top offensive weapon from Baylor.

Last year at Baylor, Mims recorded 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns and finished his collegiate career with 2,925 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

