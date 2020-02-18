Panthers Big Board: TE Thaddeus Moss Draft Profile

With the 2020 NFL Combine under a week away and the draft just a couple of months away, we continue to break down some of the college game's biggest stars that the Panthers may have their eye on.

Today, we take a look at LSU tight end and son of NFL great Randy Moss, Thaddeus Moss. During his one year in Baton Rouge, he hauled in 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to that, he spent his freshman year at North Carolina State where he only saw action in five games and ultimately made the decision to transfer out of the program.

The knock on Moss is that there is not much to go off of. But the tape that does exist is rather impressive. He doesn't have mind-blowing numbers, but his value goes well beyond the stat sheet. In fact, the best trait in his set of tools is probably his run blocking ability. He's a physical player and doesn't mind being a top option in the passing game. But don't be fooled, Moss can certainly be a factor through the air. Great hands, balance and is a reliable target, especially in check-downs. He'll need to develop his route running ability and be able to get out of breaks much quicker, but the ceiling is fairly high for the LSU product.

Due to the Panthers and Greg Olsen agreeing to mutually part ways, this creates a need at the position and although Ian Thomas may step up into Olsen's role, Carolina will still be in search of another body to add to the unit.

