Panthers' Biggest Needs Heading Into Training Camp

Over the next couple of days, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer will have discussions about what the team needs to do to have the best 90 players possible heading with them to Spartanburg for training camp in five weeks.

A few roster moves are expected to be made between now and then and that could include a possible trade. After taking in a number of practices over the last month or so, there are three positions where I believe the Panthers need some help.

Quarterback

I'm not suggesting the Panthers should trade for one, but they have to add a veteran to this group heading into camp. They simply have no choice. Sam Darnold needs to be pushed and bringing in a quarterback with starting experience could help raise his sense of urgency. Aside from that, if Darnold were to go down with an injury, that would leave Carolina with P.J. Walker and Matt Corral which is not an ideal situation by any means.

The Panthers have had ongoing trade talks with the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield. If the two sides can agree on the financial aspect of it, there's a good chance Mayfield ends up in the Queen City.

Wide Receiver

Robbie Anderson doesn't seem committed to playing for the Panthers in 2022. He's tweeted about possibly retiring and when asked if he wants to be a Panther, he replied, "I'm here, ain't I?" He skipped out on OTAs and barely did anything during minicamp. This puts him behind the eight ball in terms of learning the new offense under Ben McAdoo. Many of the players have spoken at great length about how in-depth McAdoo's offense is. This could be problematic for Anderson given the small number of reps he's had in the new scheme. Beyond Anderson, there's a lot of uncertainty. The coaching staff has praised Terrace Marshall Jr. this offseason, but he's yet to do in a game-like setting. Rashard Higgins brings experience to the room but that's about it.

Defensive End

Haason Reddick was an outside linebacker, but he rushed off the edge a lot and since he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Panthers have yet to find a reliable replacement. Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Sr. are the two guys that defensive coordinator Phil Snow is banking on, but neither have a ton of experience.

Veteran free agent Carlos Dunlap met with the team earlier this week, but head coach Matt Rhule said that no deal was "imminent" and that it was just the first step in the process.

