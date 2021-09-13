REPORT: Panthers Bring Back CB Corn Elder

September 13, 2021
Panthers Bring Back Corn Elder

Carolina brings back a familiar face in the secondary.
The Carolina Panthers have signed cornerback Corn Elder to the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Elder spent three seasons with the Panthers from 2018-2020 and totaled 43 tackles and one tackle for loss in 30 career games. His usage on defense was fairly nonexistent during his first two years but appeared on 411 snaps last year in 16 games.

This offseason, the Panthers let him walk in free agency and he signed with the Detroit Lions. 

Head coach Matt Rhule said in today's press conference that defensive back Myles Hartsfield will likely miss 8-12 weeks with a wrist injury.

