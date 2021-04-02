Panthers Can't Get Stuck on Drafting a QB at No. 8

The Carolina Panthers were never really in a position to land one of the top two or three quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, it seems like there could be four, maybe even five quarterbacks off the board by the time Carolina is on the clock at No. 8.

With the 49ers moving up to the No. 3 pick, it seems very likely that we have three QBs off the board right off the bat. There's speculation that Atlanta, Detroit, and Philadelphia will all flirt with the idea of selecting a QB despite already having one and never count out a team like Chicago or New England making a move up to grab one as well.

For Carolina, they don't need to take a quarterback at No. 8. Would it be nice to see Justin Fields or Trey Lance slip to them? Yes, of course, but they need to be sold on the guy and not just take a quarterback because they feel like they have to. Having a top 10 pick means you're likely getting a guy that is going to be a cornerstone of your franchise for the next 10-12 years. It's not worth drafting a QB and hoping it works out with a project like Trey Lance or Mac Jones. The Panthers are better off drafting an offensive lineman or a corner that can come in and make an impact immediately and address the QB situation when the time is right. Never reach for a player based on need. Get a more polished player that has fewer question marks surrounding his potential in the NFL.

If the guy Carolina truly wants is off the board, here are the top two that I would be considering:

OT Penei Sewell (Oregon)

I know it can be hard to get excited about your team drafting an offensive lineman or a guy in the trenches for that matter, but Penei Sewell is going to make some lucky NFL fan base extremely happy. He has the ability to be a franchise tackle as early as his rookie season and reminds me a lot of Tristan Wirfs who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year's draft.

In the run game, he plows right through defenders, and man, it's quite fun to watch a big guy just dominate his opponent like that. He fires off the ball, mows through his guy across the line of scrimmage, and then immediately seeks for the next guy to take out. Pass protection is often the biggest question mark for offensive linemen when they make the jump to the NFL, but not for Sewell. He's as polished as they come and is going to be a prospect teams are going to drool over in the pre-draft process.

CB Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)

The potential for Patrick Surtain II is through the roof. He's great in man coverage, zone coverage, soft coverage, press coverage, you name it, he's good at it. In my opinion, Surtain II is arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the last five or so drafts. As a matter of fact, I think he would have been a top 15-20 pick if he were allowed to be drafted following his freshman season. After just one year in Tuscaloosa, you knew right away that he was going to be special.

Not only does he have great cover skills but he has great instincts. He knows how to take away passing lanes, bait the quarterback into throwing a bad pass, and has a good feel of what route the receiver will be running pre-snap.

The Panthers lack depth at corner and will need to have a guy to line up opposite of Donte Jackson long-term. Rashaan Melvin may be the team's short-term option, but Surtain II is someone who could be your answer for the next 8-10 years.

