    • November 30, 2021
    BREAKING: Panthers CB Donte Jackson Ruled Out for the Season

    Carolina loses a huge piece of the secondary.
    Just one day after losing running back Christian McCaffrey for the season, the Panthers placed cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) on injured reserve and will also be out for the remainder of the season.

    Jackson had a very strong start to the season showing improvement in both pass coverage and in run support. However, the last couple of games have been a bit rough for Jackson allowing several big explosive plays to Washington's Terry McLaurin and Miami's Jaylen Waddle. 

    Jackson has recorded 61 tackles, three tackles for loss, 10 PBUs, and two interceptions. He will be a free agent at the end of the season

