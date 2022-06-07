Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Makes NFL's Bandwagon List

Year two for Jaycee Horn is expected to be a big one.

Adam Schein of NFL.com recently unveiled a list of bandwagons to hop on in 2022.

In that list, Schein includes the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Trevor Lawrence, Josh McDaniels, Cam Akers, Javonte Williams, Pep Hamilton, Rashod Bateman, and Jaycee Horn.

"The Panthers' top pick was rocking as a rookie until he broke his foot in Week 3, allowing just a 39.6 passer rating against (per PFF) and notching a pick against the division rival Saints. There's a reason Carolina drafted him eighth overall, ahead of Patrick Surtain II, Micah Parsons, Justin Fields and Mac Jones. This cat is special. "While the Panthers' season came apart after a 3-0 start, the defense did show substantial improvement, finishing second in yards allowed. And Horn is the type of talent who will lift Phil Snow's unit to even greater heights."

With Stephon Gilmore now in Indianapolis, the Panthers are going to need Jaycee Horn to stay healthy and be the corner that he showed he could be in the 2.5 games he played in as a rookie. Considering that it was a freak injury, there doesn't appear to be any concern from the Panthers or Horn moving forward. Last week, Horn told reporters that he is "100%" and is a "full-go" for all offseason workouts.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.