September 2, 2021
Panthers Claim RB Royce Freeman off Waivers

Carolina adds depth to the running back room.
The Carolina Panthers have been awarded RB Royce Freeman off waivers.

Freeman has spent the first three years of his career with the Denver Broncos. In that time, Freeman racked up 1,187 yards and eight touchdowns on 297 carries. 

As a corresponding move, the Panthers waived running back Trenton Cannon. 

