Panthers Complete Interview with Mike Kafka

The New York Giants season has come to an end but the crazy offseason begins for offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka, who is generating interest around the league to be a head coach.

On Sunday, Kafka met with Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper and other key front office representatives about the team's head coaching vacancy.

Kafka, 35, is the youngest candidate to interview for the Panthers job and has risen through the coaching ranks rapidly. After serving as a grad assistant at Northwestern in 2016, Kafka made the jump to the NFL becoming an offensive quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. The very next year he got his own room coaching the quarterbacks, helping Patrick Mahomes navigate his first full season as Kansas City's starter.

This season, Kafka received his first opportunity to become a coordinator and has been a major influence in the development of Daniel Jones, a guy who many thought was entering a make-or-break year with the organization this season. No, Jones didn't "light it up" by any means but he took much better care of the football, throwing only five interceptions on the season. He set career-highs in passing yards (3,205), completion percentage (67.2%), rushing yards (708), and rushing touchdowns (708).

Carolina has also completed interviews with Jim Caldwell, Steve Wilks, Frank Reich, Shane Steichen, Ejiro Evero, and Ken Dorsey. The team is scheduled to meet with former Saints head coach Sean Payton next.

