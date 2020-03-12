Panthers, Current and Past, React to Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has shut down all major professional and collegiate sports for the foreseeable future. As we have seen, the NBA, NHL, and MLB have all suspended their seasons until further information is discovered in order to protect their players, staff, and fans.

The NFL is in the middle of its off-season with big days coming up for all teams. Teams will start OTAs, coaches are preparing for the NFL Draft by inviting prospects to come and work out, and free agency will begin soon. The Coronavirus has basically halted all further NFL activities.

Both current and former Panthers have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the issue that is impacting the entire world.

Tre Boston

Mike Davis

Former Panther Torrey Smith

Former Panther Jonathan Stewart

As we learn more about what is going on with the Panthers organization, we will be sure to bring it to you as soon as possible.

